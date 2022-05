BELLEVILLE, Ill. – A person was hurt in a shooting in Belleville, Illinois early Friday morning.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. on Dutch Hollow Road near Hi-Pointe Drive. A car there had a broken window. It is unknown at this time what led up to this shooting.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.