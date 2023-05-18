FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. – An overnight three-alarm fire at a Fairview Heights home sent one person to the hospital.

The fire broke out on Old Bunkum Road around 2:15 a.m., not far from Highway 157, where crews are still mopping up the scene.

Due to the intense labor, the fire was sent to three alarms, causing five different departments to arrive. The home is up a steep driveway off the road, making it difficult for firefighters to get to the flames.

One resident in the home was injured, and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The cause of the fire has not been revealed, and the investigation is still active.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.