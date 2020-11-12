Person recovering after being shot in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A person was shot in East St. Louis, Illinois just after 1:00 a.m. on Gay Avenue near South 19th Street.
Police said they found several shell casings in the street.
The victim was taken to the hospital. The investigation is ongoing.
