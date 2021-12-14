Person shot in vehicle on 64 eastbound ramp to Kingshighway in East St. Louis

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A person was shot on I-64 eastbound at Kingshighway in East St. Louis, Illinois Monday night.

The victim was shot at about 11 p.m. when the victim was in a vehicle on the ramp from 64 eastbound to Kingshighway. Illinois State Police said they found several shell casings at the exit ramp. Police closed the eastbound lanes while they investigated.

The victim was able to drive to a gas station located at 111 at Bunkum in Washington Park. There, the person called for help. The victim’s condition is non-life-threatening.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.