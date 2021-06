ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones outlined her proposal to allocate the first $80 million in immediate federal direct relief funding from the Biden Administration’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Having received public input and work from community leaders, the mayor said her proposal addresses the massive scope of the COVID-19 crisis and treats the root causes of crime in St. Louis.

“Our city’s recovery from the COVID-19 crisis must be equitable across zip codes and racial lines,” Jones said.