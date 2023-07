EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Major new funding to improve infrastructure is headed to the MetroLink systems on the Illinois side. The money is coming from President Joe Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure law.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will be in the Metro East later Monday. He will join U.S. Senator Dick Durbin and Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski at a MetroLink management facility in East St. Louis.

They’ll make the announcement later Monday.