Phase 1b Pt. 2: St. Clair County to make vaccine appointments for those 65 years plus, frontline essential workers

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – The St. Clair County Health Department is moving to Phase 1b Part 1 for vaccine appointments.

According to the IDPH guidelines, in this phase, people 65-years-old and up, as well as frontline essential workers who do not work remotely, including those workers who are essential for the functioning of society and are at the highest risk of exposure (all firefighters, law enforcement officers, 911 dispatch, security personnel, corrections officer and inmates, food and agriculture workers, postal service workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, public transit workers, and the education sector).

The county said vaccine appointments for the Mass Vaccination Clinic at Belle Clair Fairgrounds are set off the vaccine notification list as well.

Those eligible can also register for the vaccine notification list through the East Side Health District, Memorial/BJC Hospital, HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, and SIHF/Touchette Hospital by phone or text message.

The County said Illinois is scheduled to move to Pase 1b Part 2 Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, as the vaccine supply lasts.

Part 2 includes people ages 16 to 64 with high-risk medical conditions (obesity, diabetes, pulmonary disease, heart conditions, chronic kidney disease, cancer, immunocompromised state from a solid organ transplant, sickle cell disease, pregnant, or with disabilities).

If you are receiving a second dose of the vaccine, the county asks you to make an appointment at the same location as the first. You should receive an email on how and when to set up that appointment.

Lastly, cannot get a second dose 21 days after the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine or before 28 days after the Moderna.

To be notified when you’re able to make a vaccine appointment, sign up here.

For assistance with the process, call 618-825-4447 Mon. through Fri. between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.