MADISON, Ill. – The Interco Warehouse is on fire in Madison, Illinois near the World Wide Technology Raceway.

Large plumes of smoke are visible from the sky as crews respond to the massive fire. The Madison Illinois Police Department is asking all residents to shelter in place as of 11 a.m.

The fire started at Interco, a metaltronics recycler, at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. It is unknown at this time how the fire started. Interco is located at 10 Fox Industrial Drive.

Cars parked outside the warehouse are also catching fire. Multiple fire agencies are on the scene and actively trying to put the fire out.

SkyFOX, courtesy of Bommarito Automotive Group, flew over the fire Wednesday morning and captured photos of the extensive damage.