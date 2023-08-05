COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – St. Louis mighty con is back! The con does have a new location, but it has all the same niche items. Vendors, cosplayers, and special guests will all coordinate at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville, Illinois, starting at 10 a.m. Saturday.

At the St. Louis Comic Con, you can find more than 100 artist tables, shop booths, and special guests. This year, they will be having cosplay contests with cash prizes and video and tabletop game tournaments.

Special Guests:

Noah Hathaway is an American actor who has won many awards and used to be a teen hero. He is best known for playing Atreyu in ‘The NeverEnding Story.’

Jeff Anderson is a famous actor, director, and screenwriter in the View Askew world for playing Randal Graves in the movies Clerks, Clerks II, and Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back.

Carla Perez is best known for playing Rita Repulsa, the bad witch, on the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers TV show.

There is a list on the event information page of all the vendors, artists, and special guests who are booked to come. The hours are Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door.