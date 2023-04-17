HECKER, Ill. — An EF-1 tornado hit portions of Hecker, Illinois Saturday night. Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX Helicopter was above the town Monday morning. Storm damage is still visible with uprooted trees, roof torn off buildings, and homes missing walls.

The fire department said 10 homes had moderate damage in Hecker, but nearly half of the homes in town either had shingles missing or trees uprooted. It’s going to take some time to put the town back together, but luckily no one was hurt.

Preliminary assessments from the National Weather Service (NWS) show at least seven tornadoes touched down in areas south of St. Louis and across the river in Illinois on Saturday, up from earlier reports.