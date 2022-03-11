Pipeline leak has crude oil spilling into the Cahokia Canal

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A portion of the Marathon Pipeline is leaking crude oil into the Cahokia Canal. First responders are at the scene near the intersection of Illinois State Route 143 and Illinois State Route 159.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation released this statement:

“Upon detecting the release, MPL shut down the pipeline and deployed response resources, including personnel and equipment that are on site. Crude oil has reached the Cahokia diversion channel, and MPL has deployed boom to contain it. MPL has made relevant regulatory notifications. No injuries have been reported. MPL’s top priorities are to ensure the safety of responders, the community and to limit environmental impact as we respond to the release.”

Teams from Madison County Emergency Management Agency, Madison County Hazmat, Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery, and Marathon Pipeline are at the scene. Oil can be seen leaking into the ground and water at the site. Workers are building a road to the creek to help work on the leak.

The city of Edwardsville is asking people to avoid the area. They have closed several roads in the area.