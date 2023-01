Stacker compiled a list of places with the most expensive homes in Saint Clair County, IL using data from Zillow. Places are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of November 2022. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. All 23 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#20. East Saint Louis, IL

– Typical home value: $38,624

– 1-year price change: -16.9%

– 5-year price change: -56.9%

#19. Fairmont City, IL

– Typical home value: $45,054

– 1-year price change: nan%

– 5-year price change: data not available

#18. Fayetteville, IL

– Typical home value: $73,176

– 1-year price change: +22.9%

– 5-year price change: +46.5%

#17. Summerfield, IL

– Typical home value: $78,972

– 1-year price change: +12.1%

– 5-year price change: +37.4%

#16. Lenzburg, IL

– Typical home value: $101,200

– 1-year price change: +25.7%

– 5-year price change: +61.2%

#15. Caseyville, IL

– Typical home value: $101,543

– 1-year price change: +19.3%

– 5-year price change: +64.6%

#14. Marissa, IL

– Typical home value: $111,164

– 1-year price change: +21.6%

– 5-year price change: +47.7%

#13. Dupo, IL

– Typical home value: $131,616

– 1-year price change: +12.3%

– 5-year price change: +56.3%

#12. Belleville, IL

– Typical home value: $137,331

– 1-year price change: +13.3%

– 5-year price change: +46.2%

#11. New Athens, IL

– Typical home value: $145,895

– 1-year price change: +14.0%

– 5-year price change: +30.8%

#10. Lebanon, IL

– Typical home value: $164,157

– 1-year price change: +13.6%

– 5-year price change: +48.6%

#9. Fairview Heights, IL

– Typical home value: $170,050

– 1-year price change: +11.8%

– 5-year price change: +42.2%

#8. Saint Libory, IL

– Typical home value: $172,807

– 1-year price change: nan%

– 5-year price change: data not available

#7. Mascoutah, IL

– Typical home value: $237,289

– 1-year price change: +13.4%

– 5-year price change: +50.6%

#6. Swansea, IL

– Typical home value: $244,496

– 1-year price change: +14.6%

– 5-year price change: +44.0%

#5. Freeburg, IL

– Typical home value: $248,922

– 1-year price change: +16.0%

– 5-year price change: +47.5%

#4. Millstadt, IL

– Typical home value: $281,500

– 1-year price change: +17.1%

– 5-year price change: +50.3%

#3. Shiloh, IL

– Typical home value: $284,451

– 1-year price change: +14.9%

– 5-year price change: +49.4%

#2. Smithton, IL

– Typical home value: $291,125

– 1-year price change: +13.8%

– 5-year price change: +46.3%

#1. O Fallon, IL

– Typical home value: $294,279

– 1-year price change: +14.7%

– 5-year price change: +46.8%