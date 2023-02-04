EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — On the Poplar Street Bridge into Illinois, two lanes will be closed. Starting this morning at six o’clock. Eastbound I-55/64’s left two lanes enter Illinois. All traffic will be prohibited. These lanes will reopen by Monday lunchtime.

IDOT claims that these closures are necessary in order to execute emergency bridge deck patching on the structure directly east of the Poplar Street bridge. The operations force of IDOT District 8 will make the necessary repairs.

Drivers should plan for delays and allow extra time for trips in this area. Drivers might consider taking alternate routes to avoid the work zone. IDOT is advising drivers to pay attention to the road, workers, and equipment, and to avoid using their cellphones.

MODOT BRIDGE REPAIR

Something else to consider. The new halls ferry route under the I-270 bridge is closed in both directions for the weekend. MODOT has finished the second step of bridge removal. During the closure, drivers are recommended to utilize Dunn and Pershall roads. The road will reopen at 5 a.m. on Monday.