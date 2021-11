MILLSTADT, Ill.– A plane has made an emergency landing in a field in the Millstadt area. Officials say the plane went down near State Rt. 163 and Imbs Station Road.

Officials say the plane was inbound to the St. Louis Downtown Airport when it lost power. There are no reports of injuries.

The plane is registered to St. Louis University. It is a Piper fixed wing single-engine plane. It took off from 8:10.