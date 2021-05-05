Pluto is a planet in the skies over Illinois

  • This 220-mile (350-kilometer) wide view of Pluto from NASA's New Horizons spacecraft illustrates the incredible diversity of surface reflectivities and geological landforms on the dwarf planet. The image includes dark, ancient heavily cratered terrain; bright, smooth geologically young terrain; assembled masses of mountains; and an enigmatic field of dark, aligned ridges that resemble dunes; its origin is under debate. The smallest visible features are 0.5 miles (0.8 kilometers) in size. This image was taken as New Horizons flew past Pluto on July 14, 2015, from a distance of 50,000 miles (80,000 kilometers).
  • This image of Pluto's largest moon Charon, taken by NASA's New Horizons spacecraft 10 hours before its closest approach to Pluto on July 14, 2015 from a distance of 290,000 miles (470,000 kilometers), is a recently downlinked, much higher quality version of a Charon image released on July 15. Charon, which is 750 miles (1,200 kilometers) in diameter, displays a surprisingly complex geological history, including tectonic fracturing; relatively smooth, fractured plains in the lower right; several enigmatic mountains surrounded by sunken terrain features on the right side; and heavily cratered regions in the center and upper left portion of the disk. There are also complex reflectivity patterns on Charon's surface, including bright and dark crater rays, and the conspicuous dark north polar region at the top of the image. The smallest visible features are 2.9 miles 4.6 kilometers) in size.
  • This synthetic perspective view of Pluto, based on the latest high-resolution images to be downlinked from NASA's New Horizons spacecraft, shows what you would see if you were approximately 1,100 miles (1,800 kilometers) above Pluto's equatorial area, looking northeast over the dark, cratered, informally named Cthulhu Regio toward the bright, smooth, expanse of icy plains informally called Sputnik Planum. The entire expanse of terrain seen in this image is 1,100 miles (1,800 kilometers) across. The images were taken as New Horizons flew past Pluto on July 14, 2015, from a distance of 50,000 miles (80,000 kilometers).
  • In the center of this 300-mile (470-kilometer) wide image of Pluto from NASA's New Horizons spacecraft is a large region of jumbled, broken terrain on the northwestern edge of the vast, icy plain informally called Sputnik Planum, to the right. The smallest visible features are 0.5 miles (0.8 kilometers) in size. This image was taken as New Horizons flew past Pluto on July 14, 2015, from a distance of 50,000 miles (80,000 kilometers).
  • Mosaic of high-resolution images of Pluto, sent back from NASA's New Horizons spacecraft from Sept. 5 to 7, 2015. The image is dominated by the informally-named icy plain Sputnik Planum, the smooth, bright region across the center. This image also features a tremendous variety of other landscapes surrounding Sputnik. The smallest visible features are 0.5 miles (0.8 kilometers) in size, and the mosaic covers a region roughly 1,000 miles (1600 kilometers) wide. The image was taken as New Horizons flew past Pluto on July 14, 2015, from a distance of 50,000 miles (80,000 kilometers).
  • NASA releases a new image of Pluto showing mountans near the equator.
  • NASA releases a new image of Pluto's largest moon Charon during a news conference Wednesday.
  • One of the final images taken before New Horizons made it's closes approach to Pluto on 15 July 2015.
  • Members of NASA celebrate as the New Horizons spacecraft complete a historic flyby of Pluto on Tuesday July 14, 2015.
  • Members of NASA celebrate as the New Horizons spacecraft complete a historic flyby of Pluto on Tuesday July 14, 2015.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Pluto was downgraded from a planet nearly 15 years ago. But, you may have forgotten that you can call it a planet when observed from Illinois.

Pluto discovery day is on March 13. An Illinois man named Clyde Tombaugh working as a researcher at the Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff, Arizona detected the object in 1930.

For more than 75 years Pluto was considered a planet. The International Astronomical Union updated the rules for what is and what isn’t a planet in 2006.

The IAU defined a planet as a celestial body that orbits the sun, is round or nearly round and “clears the neighborhood” around its orbit.

The IAU said Pluto was just too small to clear the neighborhood or knock other space rocks out of its path as it orbits the sun. And so, the astronomical union demoted Pluto to dwarf planet status.

The debate of whether Pluto is a planet or not flares up from time to time. The astronomer who discovered the object was born in Illinois and his home state is very proud of that fact. Tombaugh was born on a farm near Streator.

So, the Illinois Senate declared Pluto a planet in 2009. Here is their reasoning that is included in Senate Resolution 46:

“In a vote in which only 4 percent of the International Astronomical Union’s 10,000 scientists participated; and Many respected astronomers believe Pluto’s full planetary status should be restored; therefore, be it resolved, by the senate of the ninety-sixth general assembly of the state of Illinois, that as Pluto passes overhead through Illinois’ night skies, that it be reestablished with full planetary status, and that March 13, 2009 be declared “Pluto Day” in the State of Illinois in honor of the date its discovery was announced in 1930.”

In 2015 NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft completed a historic flyby of Pluto becoming the first spacecraft to pass over the small, icy world.

