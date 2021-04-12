Police: 2 dead after train hits truck in southern Illinois

ULLIN, Ill. (AP) — Police say two people were killed when a pickup truck pulled directly into the path of a train in far southern Illinois.

Illinois State Police say the truck’s driver had turned Tuesday morning onto a private lane in Pulaski County just the vehicle drove onto a rail crossing and into the path of a northbound Canadian National Railway train. The train slammed into the truck, pushing it about a half-mile before stopping.

The Southern Illinoisan in Carbondale reports the 76-year-old driver, Lanny Stocke and 74-year-old Betty Stocke, both of Carmi, were killed. The collision occurred about 20 miles east of Cape Girardeau, Missouri.