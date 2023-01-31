SWANSEA, ILL. – Police in Swansea, Illinois, are looking for a missing man Tuesday morning.

50-year-old David Foster was last seen January 13, in Swansea. He is 5’10, 270 pounds, with brown hair and a full beard. He has several tattoos on his arm.

Foster drives a silver 2002 Honda Civic with Illinois license plate, DM38198. He has a condition that puts him in danger. If you have any information, call Swansea Police at 618-233-8114, or 911.

