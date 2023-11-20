ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – We are just learning new information about a police investigation that had a stretch of Interstate 70 shut down near the Stan Musial Veteran’s Memorial Bridge overnight.

This is just off the first exit after you come off the bridge eastbound into Illinois. The bridge is completely open both ways, with traffic moving smoothly. However, that was not the case for several hours overnight.

Police had I-70 eastbound in the area closed for a while. In fact, we’re told St. Louis City Police were blocking the eastbound entrance to the bridge from about 10: 30 p.m. Sunday to around 3:30 a.m. while the investigation unfolded.

It’s understood that Illinois State Police are heading up the investigation into whatever happened. Fairmont City Police were also at the scene.

At this point, authorities have not told FOX 2 what the scene was all about. In addition to police officers, there were a lot of emotional people at the scene as it unfolded.

We have contacted both the Illinois State Police and the Fairmont City Police for more information. FOX 2 will update this story with more as it becomes available.