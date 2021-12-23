One shot and killed Wednesday night on WB 64 in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A person was shot and killed Wednesday night on westbound 64 near milepost 3 in East St. Louis, Illinois.

Illinois State Police said the shooting happened at approximately 9:52 p.m. When units arrived they discovered multiple bullet holes in a black Ford truck. The victim was found dead in the driver’s seat of that truck.

Westbound I-64 from Baugh was shut down and reopened at approximately 3:32 a.m. Thursday.

ISP said this is an open and ongoing investigation.

It is a busy holiday travel day and travelers are hitting the highways. Many drivers may have just been traveling through the St. Louis area and were caught off guard Wednesday night. Motorists had to follow a lengthy detour around the site. Some were delayed nearly an hour through the detour.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 866-371-8477 or Illinois State Police, Division of Criminal Investigation at 618-571-4124.