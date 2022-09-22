TROY, Ill. – The Troy Police Department and other first responders are investigating a pair of incidents that took place on the same street.

According to Troy Police Chief Brent Shownes, the department received a call around 2:23 p.m. about a domestic disturbance in the 500 block of Wood Thrush Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they noticed another home was on fire and contacted firefighters for assistance.

The cause of the fire is unknown. Police have not said what happened to the individuals involved in the domestic dispute, citing an ongoing investigation.

FOX 2 will give updates to this story as more information becomes available.