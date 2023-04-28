Police have arrested a man accused of firing shots in a MetroLink train shooting on April 13 in St. Clair County.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – Police have arrested a man accused of firing shots in a MetroLink train shooting earlier this month.

John F. Goliday, 57, is behind bars just one day after the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department announced he was wanted in the investigation.

Goliday is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and booked into jail on a $100,000 bond.

A 911 caller told dispatchers that shots were fired at around 9 p.m. on April 13 on the train near a MetroLink stop in East St. Louis, Illinois. The train was headed east, away from a St. Louis Cardinals game.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found one man with a head injury. Witnesses told officers that the suspect and a victim were in an argument that turned violent. The victim was beaten with a handgun, and a shot was fired during the altercation. The bullet did not hit anyone on the train.

A witness tells FOX 2 that the shooting happened at the back of the train. Other passengers rushed to the front of the train to avoid the gunfire.