Police arrest man involved in road rage incident

O’FALLON, Ill. – A man involved in what police call a road rage incident was arrested Sunday at about 10:25 a.m.

O’Fallon, Illinois police said an officer was approached by the victim of the road rage incident while parked at a business on Hartman Lane near Highway 50. The victim told the officer he had just had a gun pointed at him.

The victim identified the suspect’s car. The officer then followed the suspect into the parking lot of a Jack In the Box. Police said the suspect was handcuffed and then they found a loaded handgun inside of the car.

Authorities said the suspect is a convicted felon. He was arrested and is being held pending charges. No one was injured during the incident.

Police said, “during the incident, there was a group of individuals who recorded the incident and have been making inflammatory statements on social media about our department and the way we handled the situation. A review of the video clearly shows our officers performing their duties as law enforcement professionals.”