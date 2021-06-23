Police believe East St. Louis 12-year-old took her own life

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Police are investigating the death of an East St. Louis 12-year-old who apparently took her own life. But whatever could have led to the child’s death has become a focal point for the community.

According to East St. Louis Police Chief Kendall Perry, Kimora Davis was a sixth-grader at Mason-Clark Middle School.

Davis was found dead inside her home near Boul Avenue and N. 86th Street early Wednesday morning.

“We discovered that she had a gunshot wound to the right abdomen and a weapon was found at the location. It’s been an investigation ever since,” Perry said.

The chief said the 12-year-old’s death is an apparent suicide.

“I’m not sure if she reached out to anybody or not. We have to be mindful to pay attention to our kids; notice the signs,” he said. “If they are going through something and suffering or depression or any sort. Pay attention to what could lead to them wanting to hurt themselves.”

FOX 2 learned the girl’s mother and step-father were home at the time of the shooting. It’s unclear how the middle school student got a hold of the weapon or who owned the gun.

“You should always keep your weapon locked,” Perry said. “Keep it stored away so no kids can get to them.”

The girl’s neighbor, who did not want to be identified, said the loss of life of a beautiful child is devasting.

“Anytime a young person loses their life in anyway,” the neighbor said. “It’s just such a loss for the entire community because our young people are the future and we suffered a great loss.”

The East St. Louis School District released a statement Wednesday asking for privacy out of respect to the family and school community. The district will have a crisis team on hand to provide counseling and support to students and staff.