DUPO, Ill. – Columbia Police apprehended a man on Interstate 255 Friday morning after a long-distance pursuit.

Our Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter was flying over the area, located on I-255 northbound in the Dupo area at Route 3, where sparks could be seen as the multiple tires on the vehicle were missing. After the chase ended, a female passenger was taken into custody alongside the male driver.

Monroe County Police arrived at the scene to help, as the cause of the chase has not yet been revealed.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.