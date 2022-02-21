Police chase finds stolen vehicle from armed carjacking, 4 in custody

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – Four people are in custody after leading Cahokia Heights Police on a chase early Monday morning.

The chase started at about 1 a.m. when officers attempted to stop a car that did not have its lights on. The driver sped off. Officers chased the vehicle until it crashed at Water Street and West 5th Street. The vehicle ended up being stolen during an armed carjacking in St. Louis.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.