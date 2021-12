ST. LOUIS – Three people including a juvenile were arrested when a police chase ended in the Metro East.

The police chase ensued after a carjacking in north St. Louis. Police spotted the stolen vehicle a few hours later and began the chase. It started in St. Louis and ended in State Park Place, Illinois at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police were looking for a fourth person.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.