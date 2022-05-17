MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – A police chase ended in an arrest early Tuesday morning in Pontoon Beach, Illinois.

The car was stolen from Chicago. Officers spotted it in Litchfield just before 2 a.m. The chase reached speeds of up to 120 miles an hour along I-55. The chase ended near Highway 111 in Pontoon Beach.

One suspect got out of the car and started to run but was quickly arrested.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.