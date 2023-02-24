EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – An East St. Louis man is accused of intentionally hitting a woman with his truck, leading to her death earlier this week.

Richard Mayor, 60, is jailed on two counts of first-degree murder in the death of Lisa Dunnavant-Polach, 46. Prosecutors say the two counts allege that Mayor intentionally hit Dunnavant-Polach.

Investigators say Dunnavant-Polach was struck Tuesday at Illinois Highway 111 near Bel Air Drive. Moments before, a semi driver parked alongside the highway to see if she needed assistance. Court documents allege that Mayor struck Dunnavant-Polach with a white pick-up truck and took off from the scene.

Dunnavant-Polach suffered severe injuries and nearly had one leg amputated. She later died from her injuries at a St. Louis hospital. Authorities found Mayor’s truck in Granite City and arrested him near Illinois Highway 203.

The Pontoon Beach Police, assisting with the investigation, notes “this is not a random act of violence.” Mayor has reportedly been involved in a relationship with the woman he hit a few times.

“I commend those who gave aid and attempted to save the victim’s life, and I commend Pontoon Beach Police and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office for the swift and thorough work that resulted in the charges against the defendant,” said Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine.

Mayor is being held on a $3 million bond and faces up to 60 years in prison, if convicted.