EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Police in Edwardsville are asking for the public’s help in locating a 48-year-old man who went missing Thursday afternoon and is without his medication.

According to Major Mike Lybarger, a spokesman for the Edwardsville Police Department, Grady Gider was last seen walking in the 900 block of Esic Drive around 2 p.m. Thursday.

Gider is known to take short walks and likes to visit comic book stores, gas stations, hospitals, and restaurants, Lybarger said. He is not in possession of his daily medication, which he needs to take on a regular basis.

Police described Gider as 5’10” tall and weighing approximately 280 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing glasses, a pink Polo shirt, blue jeans, suspenders, and white tennis shoes.

Gider has ties to both the Alton and St. Louis areas.

Anyone with information on Gider’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Edwardsville Police Department at 618-656-2131 or their local law enforcement agency.