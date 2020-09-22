Historic headstones found damaged in Macoupin County cemetery

GILLESPIE, Ill. – The Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help with a crime involving damage to headstones at Wheeler Cemetary. Five limestone headstones in the rural Gillespie cemetery were found broken in half and some into pieces.

According to Macoupin County Sherrif Shawn Kahl, a cemetery caretaker discovered the damaged headstones. The caretaker said the crime occurred between Sept. 12 and Sept. 13 in the evening hours.

Kahl says although the headstones are irreplaceable, they can be fixed. The headstones date as far back as the 1800s and are fragile. The damages could cost from $500 to $1,000.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 800-352-0136 or visit them online at www.macmontcrimestoppers.com.