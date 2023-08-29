CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – Investigators with the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis have identified a man who was found shot to death and set on fire last week in Cahokia Heights.

Local police found the victim in the 5800 block of Pocket Road on Thursday, Aug. 24. Police requested help from the Major Case Squad shortly thereafter.

The victim was identified as Miljavon Sawyer of Cahokia Heights. Sawyer was 21.

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to contact the Major Case Squad at 618-332-4260 or 618-332-4277. If you wish to remain anonymous or are interested in a cash reward, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.