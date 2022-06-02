EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Multiple police agencies are in a standoff with a suspect who barricaded himself inside of a home in East St. Louis Thursday night.

Police said at about 7:30 p.m., shots were fired on Trendley Avenue. The suspect fled to his home in the 3500 block of Piggott Avenue. Two other people are inside the home.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department and Illinois State Police are at the scene, assisting East St. Louis police officers who are trying to get the suspect to surrender.

This is a developing story. No further details are available.