Police investigate after fisherman sees body floating in Illinois side of Mississippi River

MONROE COUNTY, Ill. – Authorities are investigating after a fisherman reported spotting a body floating Friday morning near the shore on the Illinois side of the Mississippi River.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the area of Levee Road near Mitchie Road in rural Monroe County around 9:43 a.m.

Deputies used a UTV to get to the shoreline where they located what appeared to be an adult male near the edge of the Mississippi River, according to a press release.

The Monroe County Coroner’s Office along with the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit were contacted to assist in the investigation.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.