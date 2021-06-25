Police investigate fatal shooting at Granite City tire store

GRANITE CITY, Ill. – A man died Friday after being shot multiple times while working at a tire shop in Granite City.

A suspect walked into Cheapies Tire store and shot the victim multiple times around 1 p.m., according to the victim’s family.

There were dozens of shell casings when Granite City Police and Illinois State Police arrived on the scene. The victim was taken to a hospital where he later died.

After the shooting, the suspect fled the scene in car headed towards Madison. Police engaged in a high-speed car chase with the suspect who crashed the vehicle he was driving on the McKinley Bridge.

FOX 2 learned that the suspect shot himself after he crashed the car. He was rushed to the hospital and his condition is unknown at this time.

It is unclear what led to the fatal shooting, or whether the suspect and the victim knew each other.

The victim’s brother said their loved one will be missed.



“My brother was shot for nothing,” he said. “He was a very loving guy; he would give you the shirt off your back. He has done so much for people. It’s crazy you get killed at your place of work.”

Police do not have a motive at this time and are not releasing the identity of the victim or the suspect. The investigating is ongoing.