COLUMBIA, Ill. – Police are investigating a head-on crash Friday evening.

The accident occurred at 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of Bluff Road and West Sand Bank Road in Columbia, Illinois. According to the police, a white 2010 Ford van was driving in the northbound lane when it crossed over onto the opposite lane and hit a white 2019 Chevy truck head-on.

Both drivers had to be extricated from their vehicles.

The 31-year-old male driver of the van was airlifted to Saint Louis University Hospital. The 68-year-old male truck driver was transported to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County. According to the police, both men were seriously injured.

The Columbia Police Department and the Columbia Fire Protection District responded to the scene.

The road is closed for several hours while police investigate the crash. FOX 2 will give updates as more information becomes available.

