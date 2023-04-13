EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Police are investigating a shooting on a MetroLink train traveling through Illinois on Thursday night.

The shooting occurred around 9 p.m. A spokesperson for Bi-State Development, which runs Metro services, said an altercation happened between individuals on an eastbound MetroLink train near the 5th and Missouri station.

Shots were fired, and a bullet almost hit a passenger on the train. However, no one was injured.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.

The spokesperson for Bi-State said no trains are running between Busch Stadium and Emerson Park. They encouraged riders to use the buses between the stations.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will give updates as more information becomes available.