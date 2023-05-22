EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A fiery overnight crash in East St. Louis sent two people to the hospital and has police looking for a driver Monday morning who ran away from the scene.

The crash happened at the intersection of Route 3 and 8th Street. The scene is clear now, but earlier overnight it was a much different scene.

This all happened around midnight or 12:30 a.m. East St. Louis fire officials told FOX 2 a pickup truck slammed into an SUV. The SUV rolled over and wound up in a ditch.

Authorities shared that the two people inside the SUV were taken to a nearby hospital with level one trauma. That means their injuries were serious.

We’re told the driver of the pickup truck ran away from the scene here.

The truck caught on fire after the crash. Both East St. Louis Police and Illinois State Police were at the scene.

Illinois state police told FOX 2 that east St. Louis Police are taking the lead in the investigation.

So far, no further information has been revealed. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.