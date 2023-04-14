ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – Services are back to normal Friday morning after a fight on a MetroLink train. It was heading to Illinois from a St. Louis Cardinal game. Shot were fired, almost hitting a passenger.

This all took place around 9:00 p.m. A spokesperson for Bi-State Development, which runs Metro services, said no trains were running between Busch Stadium and Emerson Park for a couple of hours after the shooting. Blue line trains were also affected.

The blue line was only operating between the Shrewsbury-Lansdowne I-44 and Forest Park-Debaliviere MetroLink stations. Passengers had to transfer between blue line and red line trains at the Forest Park-Debaliviere station.

Metro encouraged riders to use the buses between the stations.

An eyewitness told FOX 2 about the argument that led to a gun going off.

“It all happened on the back of the train, and I had to run from the back of the train up to the front of the car because the train was getting ready to take off,” eyewitness Dale Becker shared. “So we would have had to go all the way up to the next train with all this commotion and bullets flying – and this guy was being totally ignorant on the train and cursing, and had children crying on the train. And some guy says if you don’t shut up, I’m going to take my gun and shoot you.”

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.