ALTON, Ill. – The Alton Police Department is investigating the shooting of a 14-year-old teen that happened on Friday afternoon.

According to reports, the shooting took place inside a home on the 400 block of Spring Street. The victim and person involved in the shooting are both teens, and know each other.

The 14-year-old was taken to the Alton Memorial Hospital and is recovering from the injuries. Alton Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division and detectives are continuing to gather information.

