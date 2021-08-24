Police looking for a runaway teen in Fairview Heights

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL – Police in Fairview Heights are looking for runaway teen Hunter Schilling.

Schilling is 18 years old and was last seen on August 21 at 7:40 pm walking away from skyzone. Police report that Schilling resides in Centralia, has no phone and has no money. He is 5’5 tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. Police say that he is a ward of the state therefore he is considered a runaway.

Hunter was last seen wearing a pink shirt and blue shorts. Police ask that citizens contact their local police if they spot Schilling.