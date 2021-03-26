Police looking for suspect who stole 77-year-old man’s wallet at Glen Carbon Walmart

GLEN CARBON, Ill. – Police are looking for the suspect of a robbery at a Glen Carbon Walmart Wednesday. A 77-year-old man was physically hit by the suspect before his wallet was stolen.

Police said around 1:30 p.m., they responded to a call about a stolen wallet at the Walmart at 400 Junction Drive.

The victim told police the suspect tried to steal his gold necklace by grabbing him and hitting him in the chest. After fighting back, the victim’s wallet was taken.

Police said the suspect ran out of Walmart into a white SUV. He fled towards I-270 westbound.

The suspect is described as a black man with a thick build wearing a white tee shirt, tan pants, white mask, and Cardinal baseball cap.

If anyone has information or can identify the suspect, please contact the Glen Carbon Police Department at 618-288-7226.