FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. – A suspected thief who would don FedEx attire to steal packages from unsuspecting homeowners is now in police custody.

According to a spokesperson for the Fairview Heights Police Department, officers were called to the Northbrook Circle Apartments on Longacre Drive on Friday, Feb. 10, to investigate a theft.

Officers spoke with a tenant, who told them a package had been stolen the day prior. The victim’s Ring doorbell camera recorded footage at 2 p.m. of a FedEx driver delivering something she’d ordered.

Approximately one hour later, the Ring camera showed another man, dressed in FedEx delivery clothing, approach her front door and take the package. That man is then seen running to a waiting white Chevy Colorado truck with Texas license plates.

Fairview Heights police were able to identify and confirm the truck registration with the help of the apartment’s video security system.

On the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 15, a Fairview Heights officer saw the truck on Interstate 64 at Illinois Route 159.

Police claim the officer conducted a traffic stop and determined the driver was the same individual who stole the package from the apartment complex. The driver was arrested and police say they found FedEx clothing in the vehicle, as well as FedEx shipping scanners, and merchandise in the truck bed.

A police spokesman says most of the packages did not have receipts or tracking information. However, authorities were able to determine one of the packages was stolen on Dec. 6, 2022, from an apartment in Chesterfield, Missouri.