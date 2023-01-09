MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. – The Macoupin County, Illinois, Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a missing man.

They’ve issued an Endangered Person Advisory for 72-year-old Craig Winter. He was last seen Saturday, January 7, in Palmyra, Illinois.

Deputies said he’s 5’9, 140 pounds, has blue eyes, and is bald. He has a medical condition which could place him in danger. Winter was last seen driving a blue 2006 Honda Ridgeline pickup truck with Illinois license plate number 1982412B.

Anyone with information should call the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office at 217-854-3135 or 911. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.