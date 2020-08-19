3 arrested after police pursuit on I-55 in Illinois tops 100 miles per hour

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – Three people are in custody following a high-speed chase on Interstate 55 in Illinois.

Police had been chasing a white Pontiac Grand Am traveling westbound on I-55 in Madison County. Two of the vehicle’s tires were said to be flat.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop and the occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody on the interstate near the Poplar Street Bridge.

It’s not immediately clear what prompted the pursuit.

This is a breaking news story. We will have more information on this story as it becomes available.