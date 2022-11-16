Sketch of the suspect from the Nov. 11 sexual assault in Collinsville. (Courtesy: Collinsville Police Department)

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – The Collinsville Police Department has put out sketches of a man who is wanted in an investigation into a recent kidnapping and sexual assault.

According to Major Brett Boerm, a police spokesman, the crimes occurred around 7:05 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, in the Collinsville Crossing shopping center.

The victim told police she’d been abducted at knifepoint while waiting in her car for an online order at a Starbucks.

The man, who was wearing a black hoodie, grey sweatpants, and black high-top tennis shoes, displayed a large knife and directed her to drive to the Troy, Illinois area. Once they arrived at the designated location, the man sexually assaulted her.

The man drove the victim back to Collinsville Crossing, parked her car in a fast food restaurant’s parking lot just after 7:50 a.m., and ran away on foot.

Police received no additional description on the suspect, other than he was a white male in his mid-30s.

Over the past five days, authorities have identified a vehicle of interest in the case (a dark-colored Chevy Cruze) and are releasing surveillance images of that car, as well as a police sketch of the suspect.

Anyone with information on this case can contact Detective Sgt. Brad Akers at 618-344-2131 (ext. 5143) or Detective Sam Luna at 618-344-2131 (ext. 5293).