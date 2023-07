GRANITE CITY, Ill. – A man went missing four months ago, now Illinois State Police are re-organizing a search Tuesday morning for 32-year-old Josh Amos of Granite City, Illinois.

He was last seen March 19 walking near Bunkum Road in Washington Park, Illinois. Amos does walk with a limp.

A $2,000 reward for information is being offered in this case. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.