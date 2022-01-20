St. Clair Square shooting: 1 person wounded, 2 in custody

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. – Police responded to a shooting inside St. Clair Square Mall Thursday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson for the Fairview Heights Police Department, one person was shot and taken to a local hospital. Two people were taken into custody while police further sort out what happened.

The shooting reportedly happened around 4 p.m. outside of the Helzberg Diamonds store.

FOX 2 learned that the nearby JC Penney store went on lockdown as a result. We also spoke with a person who told us that he and about 10 other people hid in the back of a Champs store, waiting for the all-clear.

By 5:20 p.m. Fairview Heights Police announced the mall had been shut down for the evening due to the ongoing investigation.

FOX 2 will have more information on this story as it becomes available.

