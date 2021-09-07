Police say 3-year-old East St. Louis girl killed by stray bullet

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A three-year-old died after a stray bullet fired from outside her home came through the walls hitting her in the head as she watched TV Sunday night.

The East St Louis Police Department identified the victim as Calyia Stringer.

Investigators say the fatal shooting all unfolded around 9 p.m. Sunday night in East St. Louis. The three-year-old girl was shot in the head while she was inside a residence in the Roosevelt Homes Public Housing Complex when a shot rang outside her home.

“This is an incident where she was innocently watching TV and hit by stray gunfire,” Chief Perry Kendall said.

The little girl’s death has left the East St Louis Community heartbroken and police are searching for the person responsible for the shooting.

“I was on the scene as she was being carried out. It’s a tragedy to lose any child to gun violence,” Chief Perry said.

Meanwhile, as the shooter remains at large, the East St Louis community is still trying to come to grips with the tragedy.

The young child’s pastor was overcome with grief and devasted that the child was caught in the crossfire of the suspects and their intended targets.



“Calyia was a ball of joy. Fun and lovable, happy, and a big fan of Peppa Pig,” said April Roby Bell, pastor of Calvary Church Cahokia. “I watched her grow up as an infant until a toddle. Fun, lovable, full of joy. It was never a dull moment around her.

“This is tragic, not just for East St. Louis, but for the surrounding areas too. We support her and encourage the family, and we want them to know that they are not alone. We are asking the community of East St. Louis to stand with us in prayer as we continue to hold this family up.”



Police encourage anyone with information about the deadly shooting to contact the East St Louis Police Department.