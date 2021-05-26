Police say thieves targeting tractor-trailers left in Metro East parking lots

Illinois

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – Tractor-trailer thefts are skyrocketing in the Metro East. In one incident, police say thieves got away with thousands of dollars worth of electronics.

Investigators with the Cahokia Heights Police Department say thieves hit the Flying J Travel Center on Racehorse Drive twice this week, stealing two storage trailers that hook to an 18-wheeler.

They’re asking for the public’s assistance in tracking down the culprits.

On Monday, a person or persons stole a semi-trailer from the Flying J parking lot. It’s unclear how much merchandise was inside the trailer.

Detectives say the culprits struck again Tuesday morning around 6 a.m., taking a trailer with electronic equipment inside worth several thousand dollars.

“I don’t know if there is a string going on around here or if it could be on the rise in the area, but we are going to get extra patrols in the area over there to investigate,” said Sgt. Derek Ruberstell, Cahokia Heights Police Department. “If drivers have the opportunity to leave their cab hook to the trailer, please do so. It’s more of a crime of an opportunity just sitting there unhooked. It’s being investigated, so any leads that auto theft gets or anyone gets, it’s going to be prosecuted.”

A spokesperson for the Metro East Auto Theft Task Force Unit says they have responded to dozens of big rig trailer thefts this year in the area.

FOX 2 reached out to Flying J Travel Center and they declined to comment on the case.

Police say one of the stolen trailers was found abandoned in St. Louis Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information on the thefts is encouraged to contact the Cahokia Heights Police Department at 618-337-9505.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News