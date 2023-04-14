ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — Police are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting on a MetroLink train Thursday night. The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department released images from MetroLink surveillance video Friday afternoon in an effort to identify the suspect. Call the sheriff’s office if you have any information at (618) 277-3505.

MetroLink Shooting Suspect

A 911 caller told dispatchers that shots were fired at around 9 p.m. on the train near the 5th and Missouri MetroLink in downtown East St. Louis, Illinois. The train was headed east, away from a St. Louis Cardinals game.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man with a head injury. Witnesses told officers that the suspect and a victim were in an argument that turned violent. The victim was beaten with a handgun, and a shot was fired during the altercation. The bullet did not hit anyone on the train.

A witness tells FOX 2 that the shooting happened at the back of the train. Other passengers rushed to the front of the train to avoid the gunfire.